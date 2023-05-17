Nicolas Sarkozy loses appeal against corruption conviction

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost his appeal against a prison sentence for corruption, the BBC reports.

However, the Paris appeals court ruled that he could serve his time at home wearing a tag instead of going to jail.

In 2021 Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison – including two suspended – for trying to influence a judge in a separate case.

The 68 year-old was the first former French president to get a custodial sentence.

He was convicted of attempting to secure information about a case in 2014 – after he had left office – by suggesting he could secure a prestigious job for the judge.

He has been banned from holding public office for three years.

It is one of a number of corruption cases involving the former president, who denies the allegations.

Nicolas Sarkozy served one five-year term as president from 2007. He adopted tough anti-immigration policies and sought to reform France’s economy during a presidency overshadowed by the global financial crisis.

Critics nicknamed him “bling-bling”, seeing his leadership style as too brash, celebrity-driven and hyperactive for a role steeped in tradition and grandeur.