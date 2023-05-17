SportTop

Inter lose Mkhitaryan to muscular injury in Champions League semi-final

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 17, 2023, 00:05
Less than a minute

Inter lost Henrikh Mkhitaryan just before half-time in the Champions League semi-final against Milan, as he was suffering from a muscular problem, Football-Italia reports.

The midfielder had scored in the first leg, which ended 2-0 for the Nerazzurri, and was named Man of the Match by UEFA.

He pulled up 43 minutes into this evening’s match with the scores at 0-0 and was replaced by Marcelo Brozovic.

According to initial reports from Mediaset Premium, the Armenia international is suffering from pain in the quadricep of the left thigh.

