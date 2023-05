Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Armenian PM talks to French, German, Latvian and Georgian leaders in Reykjavik

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held short meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Latvian President Egils Levits, and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili within the framework of the 4th Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik.

Various issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The Prime Minister has wrapped up the working visit to Iceland.