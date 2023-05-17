Armenian PM, PACE president discuss illegal blockade of Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Tiny Cox on the sidelines of the 4th Council of Europe Summit.

The interlocutors referred to the process of democratic reforms implemented in Armenia and the plans for the future. The Prime Minister noted that the strengthening of democracy is a strategy for the Armenian government and the country will consistently move in that direction.

Tiny Cox welcomed the Armenian government’s policy and initiative in this direction.

Issues related to the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor were discussed.