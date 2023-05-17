Armenian PM attends 4th Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland. Leaders and heads of delegation of more than four dozen countries are present at the event.

The guests were welcomed by the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrin Jakobsdóttir, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Maria Pejčinović Burić.

Addressing the opening ceremony were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and others.

Prime Minister Pashinyan then participated in the round-table discussion on the topic of democracy.

The summit will continue on May 17.