Withdrawal from CSTO not on the agenda for now, Armenian Deputy FM says

Armenia considered withdrawing from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2022, but it was decided to retain membership in the organization, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan told reporters at the National Assembly.

He said the issue is not on the agenda at this point.

“The situation is complex, and we, as a member of CSTO with ensuring obligations, continue to hope that our steps, our work will bring certain results. The hope is still there,” he noted.

“We have said on many occasions that the CSTO should give a political assessment to Azerbaijan’s aggression,” he added.

Referring to the statement of the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan that Armenia has not received the weapons it paid for from Russia, the Deputy Minister confirmed that the ammunition has not been delivered, but added that the work in that direction continues.