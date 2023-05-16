US believes durable peace is possible between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Patel

The US believes durable peace is possible between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State Vedant Patel said at a briefing with journalists.

he refrained from commenting on the latest talks between Armenian and Azerbaijan in Brussels.

“I will let the two parties speak to updates. Obviously, the U.S. was not a party to these talks. But as a follow-on to the talks that we hosted in Arlington, we continue to believe that these are important steps forward as we continue to find that a durable peace is possible between these two countries,” the Spokesperson said.