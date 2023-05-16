Man United takeover: Avram Glazer seen leaving Mayfair hotel owned by Sheikh Jassim’s father

Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer was seen leaving a hotel owned by the father of takeover hopeful Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday, the Daily Mail reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be the frontrunner to take over the Old Trafford club after submitting his final bid for the club at the end of April, but according to Mail Sport, the principal bidders are in the dark over the Glazers’ thinking and the timetable for any sale.

While Ratcliffe’s bid team are understood to have been given no indication of where they currently stand, they feel comfortable that their offer to leave the Glazers with 20 per cent of the club is attractive.

However, pictures published by The Mirror that showed Glazer outside Claridge’s Hotel in Mayfair, London, will only fuel speculation that Sheikh Jassim is still in with a shout of beating Ratcliffe in the race to buying the Premier League giants.

The Mayfair hotel is a part of the Maybourne Hotel Group, which is owned by Sheikh Jassim’s father, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, Sheikh Jassim’s brother, is also a director of the Maybourne Hotel Group.

A final decision on who will win the race for the Premier League giants remains outstanding and is unknown when the decision will be reached.