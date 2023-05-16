EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus – Borrell

The European Union continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a Twitter post after a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Good exchange with FM Jeyhun Bayramov. Welcomed resumption of trilateral meetings hosted by President of the EU Council Charles Michel, discussed its outcomes and way forward and exchanged views on EU-Azerbaijan relations. The EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus,” Borrell tweeted.