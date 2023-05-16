We regrets EU’s Michel failed to mention the dire humanitarian situation in Artsakh – FM

Artsakh regrets that EU Council President Charles Michel made no mention of the situation in Artsakh during his press remarks after talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders over the weekend, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan told reporters on the sidelines of an exhibition of Artsakh artists at the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography.

“Most importantly, he did not mention Azerbaijan’s non-compliance with the requirements of the International Court of Justice and the dire humanitarian situation established in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s provocative steps,” he said.

“The people of Artsakh declared their decision through free expression of will on December 10, 1991. There have been various opinions since, but the authorities of Artsakh are guided by the mandate bestowed by people and cannot go beyond the framework of that expression of will,” the Foreign Minister said.

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that “the EU leadership continues to ignore the legitimate rights and interests of the people of Artsakh and is guided solely by their own geopolitical and short-term interests in the region to the detriment of the values of democracy and human rights declared by the European Union.”