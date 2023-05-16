Armenia’s security chief briefs NATO’s Colomina on illegal blockade of Lachin corridor

On a working visit to Brussels, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan had a working lunch with NATO Secretary General’s Special Representatives for the South Caucasus Javier Colomina.

The Secretary presented the security situation around Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, referred to the consequences of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

Armen Grigoryan presented the latest developments in the process of the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the development of Armenia-NATO bilateral partnership.