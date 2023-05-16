Armenian, Cypriot FMs discuss bilateral agenda, regional security issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos in Reykjavik.

Thoughts were exchanged on the promotion of the bilateral political agenda, as well as issues of interaction on multilateral platforms.

Regional stability and security issues were addressed. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the position of the Armenian side on the main issues in the negotiations.

In the context of the comprehensive settlement, the importance of addressing the rights and safety of the people of Nagorno Karabakh was emphasized.