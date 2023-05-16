Amb. Nersesyan visits Armenian stall at London Wine Fair

Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan visited the Armenia stall at the London Wine Fair, taking place at the Olympia between the 15th-17th of May.

Showcased at the stall are the products of 12 wine producers, which exhibit numerous Armenian wines made from indigenous grape varieties located across the country.

In his remarks, Ambassador Nersesyan attached importance of the Armenia stall in showcasing Armenia’s rich wine-making traditions and underlined the value of presenting Armenian wines to British consumers and businesses alike․