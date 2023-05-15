Turkey’s Erdogan faces second round in fevered race for presidency

A run-off between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger looks increasingly likely, after Turkey’s most closely fought election in decades, the BBC reports.

Turkey’s Supreme Election Council says Erdogan is on 49.49% of the vote, with his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu on 44.79%, with nearly all the votes counted.

If neither men secure 50%, there will be a second poll in two weeks’ time.

Erdogan has told his AK Party supporters in Ankara that he is ready for a run-off poll if necessary, but believes he can still win outright.

Kilicdaroglu has vowed to win the election in a second round, saying his rival failed to get a vote of confidence from the people.

The election comes against the background of soaring inflation and in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes.