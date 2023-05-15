Talks in Brussels more substantive this time, Armenian Deputy FM says

The talks in Brussels were more substantive this time, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said at a press conference dedicated to Europe Day.

Speaking about Charls Michel’s statement after the talks, Mr. Hovhannisyan said there was a clear mention of humanitarian issues. It was clearly mentioned that agreements had been reached on Armenian prisoners, and the agreements should be implemented,” he said.

Referring to Michel’s mention of recognizing each other’s territorial integrity, the Armenian Deputy FM said that it refers to the borders that existed at the time of the Soviet Union’s collapse.

“This is what it was about, and it is in line with the Almaty Declaration, he was simply reiterating that principle,” Hovhannisyan said.

He noted that this recognition implies withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia’s sovereign territory.

“The idea has been discussed by many of our partners, including the EU and the US, and the recognition of the mentioned borders implies such withdrawal,” he said.