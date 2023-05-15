Europe Day events to be held in Armenia May 15-26

Europe Day 2023 events this year will take place from 15-26 of May 2023, in Yerevan, but also in Syunik and other regions.

This year the focus of the event is on the Team Europe, Youth skills and European culture.

European Film Festival will be held from 16 to 22 of May in Yerevan Cinema House (18 Vardanants Str.). Entrance will be free of charge and open to the public. 13 award-winning films from resident EU Member States represented in Armenia will be screened with English and Armenian subtitles.

The Team Europe events in Syunik will take place on 18 and 19 of May. The Resilient Syunik Team Europe initiative is the joint undertaking of the European Union, the European Investment Bank and EU Member States Austria, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden, with Switzerland also joining as an external partner. The main objective of this initiative is to contribute to the sustainable socioeconomic and institutional development of the Syunik region in line with local development priorities.

As part of this Team Europe Initiative, a Fair will be held in Kapan, starting from 15:30 on 18 May, showcasing more than 20 different Team Europe financed projects and their impact on the people of Syunik. The Fair will also host local performances and a rock concert, as well as contests to celebrate and inform the public about European Union.

The following day, 19 May will be devoted to the thematic discussions to be held in Goris and will target both the social workers and youth.

In addition to the EU Ambassador, more than 13 Team Europe Ambassadors and/or representatives will travel to Syunik for these events.

Additional activities in the regions will be organized by the Young European Ambassadors in their communities and predominantly focus on this year’s global theme “Year of Skills.” Details about the events’ locations, topics, and programmes will be transmitted on EU Delegation to Armenia social media pages before and during the activities: