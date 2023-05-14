Armenian PM, EU’s Michel discuss Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of Lachin corridor

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had an informal meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on the military-political and humanitarian situation in the region.

Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the situation created as a result of the provocative and aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in recent days, which are aimed at disrupting the efforts aimed at continuing the peace negotiations.

Issues related to the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

The sides referred to the tripartite meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan scheduled for May 14, emphasized the importance of holding a 5-sided meeting with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Chișinău on June 1, within the framework of the European Political Community Summit.