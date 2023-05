Less than a minute

Less than a minute

No major ceasefire violations were registered overnight, the Armenian Defende Ministry reports.

As of 8:30 a.m., the situation on the front line holds relatively stable.

The Azerbaijani forces periodically violated the ceasefire regime in the directions of Sork, Kut and Verin Shorzha on Friday.

One Armenian soldier was killed, several were wounded in the attack.