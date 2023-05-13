Eurovision Grand Final: Armenia’s Brunette performs 17th

Liverpool hosts the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Armenia’s Brunette performs 17th in the show.

To vote for Brunette, viewers in each participating country should send the number 17 to a short number.

It is possible to vote from countries not participating in the competition through www.esc.vote.

Below is the running order for tonight’s show:

Austria / Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Portugal / Mimicat – Ai Coração

Switzerland / Remo Forrer – Watergun

Poland / Blanka – Solo

Serbia / Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

France / La Zarra – Évidemment

Cyprus / Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

Spain / Blanca Paloma – EAEA

Sweden / Loreen – Tattoo

Albania / Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

Italy – Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

Estonia / Alika – Bridges

Finland / Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha

Czechia / Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

Australia / Voyager – Promise

Belgium / Gustaph – Because of You

Armenia / Brunette – Future Lover

Moldova / Pasha Parfeni – Soarele și Luna

Ukraine / TVORCHI – Heart Of Steel

Norway / Alessandra – Queen of Kings

Germany / Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

Lithuania / Monika Linkytė – Stay

Israel / Noa Kirel – Unicorn

Slovenia / Joker Out – Carpe Diem

Croatia / Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!

United Kingdom / Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song