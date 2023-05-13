Eurovision Grand Final: Armenia’s Brunette performs 17th

Liverpool hosts the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Armenia’s Brunette performs 17th in the show.
To vote for Brunette, viewers in each participating country should send the number 17 to a short number.
It is possible to vote from countries not participating in the competition through www.esc.vote.
Below is the running order for tonight’s show:
Austria / Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
Portugal / Mimicat – Ai Coração
Switzerland / Remo Forrer – Watergun
Poland / Blanka – Solo
Serbia / Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava
France / La Zarra – Évidemment
Cyprus / Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
Spain / Blanca Paloma – EAEA
Sweden / Loreen – Tattoo
Albania / Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje
Italy – Marco Mengoni – Due Vite
Estonia / Alika – Bridges
Finland / Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha
Czechia / Vesna – My Sister’s Crown
Australia / Voyager – Promise
Belgium / Gustaph – Because of You
Armenia / Brunette – Future Lover
Moldova / Pasha Parfeni – Soarele și Luna
Ukraine / TVORCHI – Heart Of Steel
Norway / Alessandra – Queen of Kings
Germany / Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
Lithuania / Monika Linkytė – Stay
Israel / Noa Kirel – Unicorn
Slovenia / Joker Out – Carpe Diem
Croatia / Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!
United Kingdom / Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song