Belgium to open diplomatic mission in Armenia

At the proposal of Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Belgium has decided to open a diplomatic mission in Armenia.

The country has so far been monitored by the embassy in Moscow, but geopolitical developments require a follow-up on the ground, the Forrign Minister said.

“Belgium fully supports European efforts that can contribute to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including through an EU civilian observation mission in Armenia, to which Belgium wishes to contribute. Our country also attaches great importance to stability and good neighborly relations in the South Caucasus. The opening of a diplomatic mission in Yerevan, next to our already existing embassy in Baku (Azerbaijan), is an externalization of this vision,” said Hadja Lahbib .