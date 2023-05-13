Armenian FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss issues of regional security

On May 13 Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with US acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Derek Hogan.

The interlocutors discussed issues of regional stability and security.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed upon the situation resulting from the provocative and aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in recent days, stressing that they are aimed at disrupting the efforts to continue the peace negotiations.

Views were exchanged on the normalisation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, on the need to address the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.