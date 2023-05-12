US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to distance forces along the line of contact

The exchange of fire near the Armenian village of Sotk underscores the need to distance forces along the border, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said at a daily briefing.

Renewed violence undermines the progress made by Armenia and Azerbaijan toward a durable and dignified peace, he added.

“We call on the leaders of both of these countries to agree to distance their forces along the border when they convene in Brussels on the 14th, as discussed by Secretary Blinken during their participation of these negotiations that we hosted here in Washington, D.C., at the beginning of May,” the Spokesperson said.

Four Armenian soldiers were wounded as Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the direction of Armenian positions located in Sotk, Norabak and Verin Shorzha communities on May 11. No significant violations have been registered overnight.