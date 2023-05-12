Home | All news | Politics | One Armenian soldier killed, another wounded in Azerbaijani shooting PoliticsTop One Armenian soldier killed, another wounded in Azerbaijani shooting Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 12, 2023, 22:33 Less than a minute One Armenian soldier was killed, another was wounded as a fesult of firing from the Azerbaijsni side. By 9:40 p.m., the decrease in the intensity of fire holds. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 12, 2023, 22:33 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print