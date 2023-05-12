PoliticsTop

One Armenian soldier killed, another wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 12, 2023, 22:33
One Armenian soldier was killed, another was wounded as a fesult of firing from the Azerbaijsni side.

By 9:40 p.m., the decrease in the intensity of fire holds.

