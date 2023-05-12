Mezzo TV shooting documentary about Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian

With the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia and at the initiative of the “Aram Khachatryan” cultural foundation, the prestigious French TV channel Mezzo is shooting a documentary film about the great Armenian composer Aram Khachatryan.

The 20-minute film is being shot within the framework of the 120th anniversary celebrations of Aram Khachatryan.

Mezzo TV is one of the most popular classical music platforms. It broadcasts performances of famous musicians, recordings of exclusive concerts, international festivals, music news, famous musicians.

During the year, Mezzo’s creative team will cover other Khachatryan jubilee events in Armenia, including the Aram Khachatryan competition and festival.