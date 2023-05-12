Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs expected on May 19

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Moscow on May 19 if nothing changes, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told reporters on Friday.

Before that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to meet in Brussels on Sunday, May 14.

“In some sense the meeting in Moscow will be the logical continuation of the meeting in Brussels, but each format has its own peculiarities,” the Deputy FM said.

Commenting on the latest provocation of Azerbaijan in the direction of Sotk, the Deputy Foreign Minister said it’s nothing new as Azerbaijan has always resorted to provocations before or after any talks.

As for a five-party meeting expected in Chisinau on June 1, Paruyr Hovhannisyan said the participation of influential EU members France and Germany could definitely be a positive contribution.