Man Utd share price drops amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe takeover reports

Manchester United’s share price fell by 9.5 per cent on Thursday amid reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the Glazers’ preferred takeover bidder, Manchester Evening News reports.

The stock value on the New York Stock Exchange dropped from $20.30 to $18.37 amid the speculation.



The share price has seen a decrease of 19.29 per cent during the calendar year to date, from January 1 (as of Friday morning on May 12).

The Glazers announced that the board was exploring “strategic alternatives for the club” in November with the takeover process commencing. Bidders have been required to pass a number of stages with fans hoping a decision on the sale of the club could be on the horizon.

Current UEFA rules state clubs with the same owner cannot compete in the same European competition, albeit president Aleksander Ceferin revealed earlier this year that such rules could change.