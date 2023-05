Lives of servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani drone attack out of danger – Armenia MoD

The injuries of the two servicemen wounded in today’s Azerbaijani drone attack are not life-threatening, the Ministry of Defense says.

According to the Ministry, the situation on the front line is relatively stable as of 3 pm.

On May 12, at around 10 a.m., the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk using UAVs. Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were wounded.