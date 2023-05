Intensity of fire in the directions of Sotk, Kut and Verin Shorzha remains low – Armenia MoD

As of 23:10, the intensity of fire in the direction of Sotk, Kut and Verin Shorzha remains low, the Ministry of Defense reports.

As of 23:10, one Armenian soldier has been killed, two are wounded.

Taking into account that the videos prepared by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine, including the fake ones made during the 44-day war, are being widely shared on various social platforms, the Defense Ministry urges to refrain from referring to them in any way, and republishing.