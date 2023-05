At around 16:50, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from large-caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Kut section, the Ministry of Defense reports.



Units of the Armenian Armed Forces have taken appropriate retaliatory measures, the Ministry says.



The Ministry of Defense will provide further update on the situation.

The Azerbaijani forces have been periodically violating the ceasefire since Thursday morning. Six Armenian soldiers are wounded.