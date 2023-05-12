Armenian businessmen participate in Iran Expo 2023

Twenty-three businessmen from Armenia participated in the Iran Expo 2023 in Tehran with the support of the Ministry of Economy. Vardan Kostanyan, trade attaché of RA in Iran, also participated in the event.

The 5th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, known as Iran Expo 2023, was held at Tehran International Exhibition Center on May 7-10.

The exhibition brought together 750 Iranian companies and representatives from over 65 countries, including Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The exhibition showcased Iran’s export capabilities and products across 12 sectors, including manufacturing, energy, technical and engineering services, medicine, and so on.

Within the framework of the event, B2B meetings were held between Armenian and Iranian businessmen and certain agreements were reached.

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi was present at the opening of the event.