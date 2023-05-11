UK confirms supply of Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine

The UK has confirmed it is supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles it requested for its fight against Russian forces, the BBC reports.

The Storm Shadow cruise missile has a range of over 250km, according to the manufacturer.

By contrast, the US-supplied Himars missiles used by Ukraine only have a range of around 80 km.

The weapons will give Ukraine new capabilities as it prepares a counter-offensive against Russia.

They are fired from aircraft, so the longer range means Ukrainian pilots will be able to stay further from the frontlines.

Once launched, the Storm Shadow drops to low altitude to avoid detection by enemy radar, before latching onto its target with an infra-red seeker.

The announcement was made in the House of Commons by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. The decision follows repeated pleas from Ukraine for more weapons from the West.