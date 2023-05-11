TopWorld

Two killed in Mercedes-Benz factory shooting

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 11, 2023, 14:47
1 minute read

Two people have been killed in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-western Germany, the BBC reports.

One of the men died at the scene and another died later in hospital. No one else was hurt and a suspect has been arrested.

The Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said there was a single perpetrator and no one outside the factory was involved.

Mercedes-Benz produces its S-Class luxury model at the Sindelfingen plant, which employs about 35,000 people.

The incident happened at about 07:45 local time (05:45 GMT), local media reports said. The suspect has been identified as a 53-year-old man.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

The firm said the people involved in the shooting had been employed by an external service provider.

There was no danger to the public, police said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 11, 2023, 14:47
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button