Two killed in Mercedes-Benz factory shooting

Two people have been killed in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-western Germany, the BBC reports.

One of the men died at the scene and another died later in hospital. No one else was hurt and a suspect has been arrested.

The Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said there was a single perpetrator and no one outside the factory was involved.

Mercedes-Benz produces its S-Class luxury model at the Sindelfingen plant, which employs about 35,000 people.

The incident happened at about 07:45 local time (05:45 GMT), local media reports said. The suspect has been identified as a 53-year-old man.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

The firm said the people involved in the shooting had been employed by an external service provider.

There was no danger to the public, police said.