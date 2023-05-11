Too early to speak about signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan – Armenian PM

Azerbaijan’s actions are provocative and are aimed at nullifying the progress achieved during talks in Washington on May 1-4, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

Early this morning the Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Sotk in Gegharkunik province. Four Armenian soldiers were wounded in the attack.

“Today’s provocation also aims at disrupting the trilateral meeting expected in Brussels on Sunday, May 14, and the five-party talks expected in Chisinau on June 1. Experience shows that Azerbaijan needs the negotiations process only for getting an excuse for escalation and war, while escalation is used exclusively for nullifying any progress reached in talks,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that another goal is to distract the attention of Armenia and the international community from the fact of establishment of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor by creating new crisis in new place. He stressed that despite Azerbaijan’s attempts the issue remains in the focus and the active communication with the international community on the issue should continue.

PM Pashinyan said he is still determined to participate in the Brussels meeting, but added that signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan on Sunday is unlikely.

“The draft Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations is in an initial stage and it’s too early to speak about signing it,” the Prime Minister stressed.

“With today’s actions Azerbaijan calls into question the fundamental agreements reached in Prague on October 6, 2022 and in Sochi on October 31, 2022. These documents underline that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other’s territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991,” Pashinyan stated.