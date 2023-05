As of 10:45, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense says.



At the same time it refutes the reports of the Azerbaijani side claiming that the Armenian side is readying for for action in the direction of Sotk.

Four Armenian soldiers were wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian positions in Sotk using artillery and mortars early this morning.

The injuries are not life-threatening, the Defense Ministry says.