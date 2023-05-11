Menendez says Aliyev orchestrating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, calls for sanctions against Baku

Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez says Azerbaijani President is manufacturing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and calls for sanctions against Baku.

“150 days into Baku’s blockade of Nagorno Karabakh, it is clear that Aliyev is manufacturing a humanitarian crisis and cutting off power for critical infrastructure,” Menendez said in a Twitter post.

“Sanctions for senior Azerbaijani officials must be on the table as we apply pressure to open the Lachin Corridor,” he added.