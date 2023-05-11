Champions League: Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan lead Inter to 2-0 win against Milan

Inter Milan stunned cross-city rivals AC Milan with an early onslaught to emerge from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with a 2-0 lead, Eurosport reports.

It was 2-0 within 11 minutes; Edin Dzeko opened the scoring with a fine volley at a corner, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan was afforded too much space and able to saunter into the box then power a shot past Mike Maignan.

Milan were better in the second half but badly missed the injured Rafael Leao and could not find a goal.

Sandro Tonali came closest when he struck the post, but there was no onslaught from the ‘home’ team and Andre Onana only had to make one save in the Inter goal – a routine one at that.

In truth a third Inter goal felt more likely and Dzeko almost provided it, but was denied by Maignan who dove at the striker’s feet to thwart a one-on-one.

Milan will have to play an awful lot better in six days’ time to stand any chance of advancing to play Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.