Blinken, Michel discuss opportunities of supporting durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President of the EU Council Charles Michel discussed the situation in the South Caucasus during a phone call on Wednesday.

According to the Department of State, they discussed opportunities for supporting a sustainable and durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier this month Antony Blinken hosted talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said after four days of negotiations that the the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan had “advanced mutual understanding” on some articles of the draft peace treaty.

The Ministers were hosted in George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

EU Council President President Michel will host a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on Sunday, May 14.

Their discussions will also be flanked by a meeting together with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, in the margins of the upcoming European Political Community summit in Chisinău on 1 June 2023.

Speaking at the government sitting this morning, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Azerbaijan’s fresh provocation this morning is aimed at nullifying the progress achieved during talks in Washington on May 1-4.

PM Pashinyan said he was still determined to participate in the Brussels meeting, but added that signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan on Sunday is unlikely.