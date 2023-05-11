Azerbaijan’s provocation a proof of its policy of putting pressure on Armenia through force – Marukyan

The provocation unleashed by the Azerbaijani side on the border of Armenia once again proves Azerbaijan’s constant policy of putting pressure on the Armenian side through force and threats, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at Large at the Armenian Foreign Ministry, said in a Twitter psot.

“Shelling the Armenian positions and the ambulance evacuating wounded soldiers shows Azerbaijan’s indiscriminate actions and an attempt to dictate its conditions to the Armenian side in the negotiation process,” he said.

Three Armenian soldiers were wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of Armenian positions in Sotk. According to the Ministry of Defense, the situation remains tense.