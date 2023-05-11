Azerbaijan’s actions an open contempt for Washington talks, meetings planned in Brussels and Moscow – MFA

Azerbaijan’s provocation is an open contempt for the Washington talks, the meetings planned in Brussels and Moscow, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The comments come after the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia using mortars and artillery early this morning. Three Armenian soldiers are wounded.

“These repeated violations of one of the fundamental principles of international law – the non-use of force or the threat of force – demonstrate the contempt of the Azerbaijani side for the agreements reached, including the obligations assumed by the tripartite declaration of Sochi on October 31, 2022,” the Ministry said.

“These actions of Azerbaijan, aimed at destabilizing the situation, are also an open contempt for the meeting in Washington aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the meetings planned in Brussels and Moscow, and the efforts made by international partners interested in stability and peace in the South Caucasus,” the statement reads.

The Foreign ministry called on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan to stop the groundless, unjustified and shameful attempts to disrupt the negotiation process by using force and thereby put pressure on Armenia.