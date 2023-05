Azerbaijani forces use mortars as they violate the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk – MoD

At around 5:10 p.m., Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk, using a mortar, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.



No casualties are reported from the Armenian side. As of 17:40, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable, the Ministry says.

Four Armenian soldiers were wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the Armenian military positions located in the direction of Sotk early this morning.

The Azerbaijani side has confirmed the death of one soldier.