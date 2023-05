Two Armenian chess players to participate in Olympic Esports Series final

Two chess players representing Armenia will participate in the final round of the Olympic Esports Series tournament, the press service of the Chess Federation of Armenia informs.

Shant Sargsyan, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, as well as Alexander Bortnik, Alexey Sarana, Bassem Amin, Maxim Chigaev, Ngoc Truong Son Nguyen and Alexander Rakhmanov have received the right to participate in the final.

The tournament will take place from June 22 to 25 in Singapore.