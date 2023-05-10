PM Pashinyan meets with leaders of extra-parliamentary political forces

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the leaders of parties participating in the Consultative Assembly on Cooperation with Extra-Parliamentary Forces in the Government.

The meeting was attended by Republic Party Chairman Aram Sargsyan, Chairman of the Christian Democratic Party of Armenia Levon Shirinyan, United Motherland Party Chairman Mher Terteryan, Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Board Chairman Hambik Sarafian, Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Armenia Office Head Sedrak Achemian, and Chairman of “Power of the Fatherland” Party Tigran Arzakantsyan.