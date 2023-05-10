PM Pashinyan discusses crisis in Artsakh with Russian co-Chair of the Minsk Group

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister Igor Khovaev.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures.

The Prime Minister presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of existing key issues.