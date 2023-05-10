Man Utd takeover: Sheikh Jassim makes world-record £5bn bid

Sheikh Jassim has made a world-record bid in excess of £5bn to buy Man Utd with INEOS’ majority-stake offer also submitted ahead of Friday’s 10pm deadline, Sky Sports reports.

The chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank’s final offer for the club was confirmed minutes before the 10pm deadline set by the incumbent Glazer family at the end of the third round of bidding, with fellow front-runner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of INEOS, submitting his shortly after.

Sheikh Jassim’s offer would make United the most expensive sports team in history by at least £200m, eclipsing the £4.8bn ongoing deal to buy NFL side Washington Commanders, but still falls short of the Glazers’ own valuation of the club at around £6bn.