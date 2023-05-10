FM Mirzoyan briefs Russian Minsk Group Co-Chair on Armenia’s stance on normalization of relations with Azerbaijan

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received Igor Khovaev, Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, special representative of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Issues related to security and stability in the region were discussed at the meeting.

Minister Mirzoyan referred to the stance of the Armenian side regarding the fundamental issues within the framework of settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Referring to the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh in violation of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 by Azerbaijan, the parties stressed the need for active steps to be taken by partners interested in the stability of the South Caucasus.