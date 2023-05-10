Home | All news | Politics | Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Moscow next week PoliticsTop Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Moscow next week Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2023, 15:45 Less than a minute Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet next week, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan has said. Hosted by the Russian side, the meeting will take place in Moscow on May 19. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2023, 15:45 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print