Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Moscow next week

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2023, 15:45
Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet next week, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan has said.

Hosted by the Russian side, the meeting will take place in Moscow on May 19.

