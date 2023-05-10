Antonio Carbajal: Mexican who became first footballer to play at five World Cups dies aged 93

Mexican football legend Antonio Carbajal, the first footballer to play at five World Cups, has died aged 93, the BBC reports.

Known as El Cinco Copas after his achievement, he played at the Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966 World Cups.

Carbajal held the record alone for 32 years until it was equalled by Germany’s Lothar Matthaus in 1998.

He won 48 caps for his country, 11 of which came at World Cups, in addition to 409 appearances at club level.

The majority of his 18-year playing career was spent at Mexican side Club Leon, where he played 364 games during a 16-year stay.

The club said it would open the doors to its stadium on Thursday to allow fans to pay their respects to “La Tota” in the company of his family.