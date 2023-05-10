12th group of Armenian sappers arrives in Aleppo

The 12th group of Armenian sappers has left for Aleppo, Syria, to carry out humanitarian mission.

Davit Tadevosyan, advisor of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Aleppo, visited the center of the Humanitarian Mission of the Republic of Armenia to welcome the Armenian specialists and wished them success in the implementation of humanitarian work.

A number of issues related to the activities of the new shift were discussed at the meeting.

According to the international standards of mine action, deminers of the 12th group will start field work after passing a training exercise.