US welcomes announcement of upcoming Armenian-Azerbaijani summit in Brussels

The United States welcomes the announcement that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev will meet in Brussels with Charles Michel on May 14, the State Department Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said in a Twitter post.

“This is an important opportunity to build on forward momentum following talks in D.C.,” the Bureau said.

The leaders have agreed to convene again on 14 May 2023 in a Brussels trilateral meeting, the EU said on Monday.

Their discussions will also be flanked by a meeting together with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, in the margins of the upcoming European Political Community summit in Chisinău on 1 June 2023.

The leaders have also agreed to continue to meet trilaterally in Brussels as frequently as necessary to address ongoing developments on the ground and standing agenda items of the Brussels meetings.