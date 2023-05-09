Strong and developed Armenia will become the token of honoring and glorifying all our martyrs – PM Pashinyan says in Victory Day

It is the strong and developed Republic of Armenia that will become the token of honoring and glorifying all our martyrs, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a message on the occasion of May 9.

The message reads:

Dear people, dear compatriots,

I congratulate all of us on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the victory in the World War II, the Great Patriotic War.

By winning the war, civilized humanity said No to one of the greatest evils, fascism. Here, the role of the Armenian people, whose more than half a million representatives in the Soviet Army, allied armies, guerrilla and resistance underground activities, made a significant contribution to saving humanity from fascism, is invaluable.

Many Armenians performed a feat in that struggle and gave their lives for the sake of human civilization. We had more than 300 thousand victims in the war. About 107 Armenians were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, many Armenians received high awards from the USSR and allied countries, ensuring the Armenian people’s honorable place in the fight against fascism.

Dear people, dear compatriots,

In recent years, we celebrate May 9 with bitterness and anxiety. This is primarily related with the severe consequences of the 44-day war of 2020, with the loss of Shushi during the war, with the aggressive policy unfolding around Nagorno-Karabakh and the Republic of Armenia. The stormy international situation is exacerbating that situation even further, because the security systems in our region are deformed.

In this situation, our greatest obligation to the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland is the strengthening and reinforcing of our statehood, and the normalization of our relations in our region should be part of this plan.

It is this approach that will guarantee the existence of the Armenian people in their homeland. It is the strong and developed Republic of Armenia that will become the token of honoring and glorifying all our martyrs.

Kudos to all the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland. Kudos to all the tireless fighters who are doing everything possible and impossible to accomplish the state.